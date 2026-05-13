Bonnie Tyler Shares Health Update After Undergoing Emergency Surgery in Portugal

Bonnie Tyler is continuing her recovery after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal earlier this month, with her team saying doctors remain hopeful she will fully recover despite her condition still being serious.

The "Total Eclipse of the Heart" singer, 74, was hospitalized in Faro, Portugal, where she owns a home, after suffering a sudden health scare in May 2026, US Magazine reported. Her representatives first confirmed the news in a statement posted on her official website on May 6.

"We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, for emergency intestinal surgery," the statement said. "The surgery went well and she is now recuperating."

A day later, Tyler's manager, Matt Davis, revealed that doctors had placed the singer in an induced coma to help her body recover after the operation.

"Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery," Davis told Entertainment Weekly. "We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please."

A close friend of Bonnie Tyler has told Good Morning Britain he's praying she shows some sign of improvement in hospital today.



The 74 year old Welsh singer went into cardiac arrest when doctors in Portugal tried to bring her out of an induced coma following surgery for a burst… pic.twitter.com/NK9MWr2wIN — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 12, 2026

Read more: Bonnie Tyler Undergoes Emergency Intestinal Surgery Ahead of Upcoming Tour

Bonnie Tyler Recovering After Health Scare

The update quickly worried fans around the world, especially after online rumors about Tyler's condition began spreading. On May 12, her team released another statement to calm concerns and correct false reports circulating in the media.

"As of this morning Bonnie remains seriously ill but stable in hospital in Faro, however her doctors are still positive that she will make a full recovery," the statement read.

Her family also denied claims from outside sources speaking about her condition without permission. Tyler's representatives urged the public and media to stop spreading "wild rumors" that were upsetting loved ones and fans during an already difficult time.

Despite the frightening situation, support for the singer poured in across social media. Thousands of fans left encouraging messages on Tyler's Facebook page, while fellow music stars also shared their well wishes.

According to the BBC, Gloria Gaynor wrote, "Wishing you a swift recovery, Bonnie!" Meanwhile, Katrina Leskanich encouraged the singer to "come back rocking." Tyler's guitarist, Ed Poole, also shared an emotional message online, saying he and the rest of the band were "hoping and praying that she pulls through."

The health scare has raised questions about Tyler's upcoming European tour dates, which were scheduled to begin later this month. This summer, she also has scheduled appearances at several music festivals.