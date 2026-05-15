Jack Antonoff Criticizes ‘Musicians’ Using AI, Calls Music Industry’s Future a ‘Nightmare’

Jack Antonoff, the Bleachers frontman and Grammy-winning producer, has spoken out strongly against the use of artificial intelligence in music, calling the growing trend a threat to the heart of artistic creation.

In a message shared on Instagram on Wednesday, May 13, Antonoff warned that the music industry could be heading toward what he described as a "nightmare" future.

Antonoff's comments come as AI-generated music becomes more common across the industry.

In his post, he defended traditional songwriting and performance, describing music-making as something deeply human and meaningful.

"What we do has become an ancient ritual," Antonoff wrote. He explained that music does not need to rely on shortcuts or automation.

"You don't have to write music anymore, you don't have to record it and you don't have to bring the band out and play it."

According to RollingStone, he went further in his criticism, saying that trying to "optimize" the creative process misses the point of why artists make music in the first place.

"The idea of optimizing what we do is a complete miss of the entire point of what compels us in the first place," he added.

Jack Antonoff Lambasts AI Music Creators as "Godless Whores" https://t.co/0RliRMFJpa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 14, 2026

Jack Antonoff Urges Artists to Reject AI

Antonoff also took aim at creators who embrace AI tools for songwriting and production, expressing frustration with what he sees as artificial replacements for real artistic effort.

He encouraged artists to stay committed to human creativity and collaboration, rather than machine-generated work.

The producer, known for working with major artists like Taylor Swift and others, has frequently spoken about issues in the music industry, including concerns about corporate control and fairness for artists.

In past interviews, he has criticized how major companies profit from live music while smaller musicians struggle to survive.

In his latest message, Antonoff emphasized that younger and independent artists he knows are still committed to making music from personal experience.

He suggested that many new musicians are not interested in replacing creativity with technology.

"The new artists I know are genuinely uninterested in anything that doesn't come from within," he said, reinforcing his belief that authentic expression remains central to music, Billboard reported.

He ended his post by urging people to stay true to traditional music-making, describing writing, recording, and performing as a "holy process" that should not be replaced or simplified.