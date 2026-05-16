Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini Announce Separation After Nearly 8 Years of Marriage

Bee Shaffer Carrozzini and Francesco Carrozzini have announced their separation after nearly eight years of marriage, surprising many fans just days after the couple appeared together at the Met Gala.

The news became public through a joint statement shared with sources, where the pair confirmed they are ending their marriage but remain committed to their family.

In their message, they said, "After ten wonderful years together, we have decided to separate. Although our career paths led us in different directions, we remain the very best of friends and devoted, committed parents to our son. This is the only statement we will make, and we respectfully ask for privacy."

Their announcement came as a shock because Bee, the daughter of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and Francesco had just walked the Met Gala red carpet together 11 days earlier, Just Jared reported. The appearance had seemed normal, with no public sign of trouble in their relationship.

Anna Wintour’s daughter, Bee Carrozzini, and Italian fashion scion husband split https://t.co/qsQNpmOA6z pic.twitter.com/aNmxVve65Y — New York Post (@nypost) May 15, 2026

Bee Shaffer Marriage Circulated Before Met Gala

A source told Page Six that the former couple is expected to stay on good terms and remain "best of friends," even as they go their separate ways.

Reports also noted that there had been quiet "rumblings about their marriage over the past few months," but their recent public outing had appeared to calm those concerns at the time.

Bee and Francesco married in July 2018 after several years together. They welcomed their son, Oliver, in October 2021. Their child, who will turn five this year, remains their top priority as they focus on co-parenting.

Friends of the couple say they have always shared a strong commitment to family life, even while balancing busy careers.

Bee is often seen at major fashion events like the Met Gala, while Francesco Carrozzini, an Italian photographer and filmmaker, works in visual storytelling and directing.

Before his relationship with Bee, Francesco was linked to a well-known music star, though he has largely kept his personal life private in recent years.