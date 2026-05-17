Barbra Streisand to Miss Historic Cannes Appearance After Suffering Injury

Legendary singer and actress Barbra Streisand will no longer attend the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival after suffering a knee injury, festival organizers confirmed on Sunday.

Streisand, 84, was scheduled to receive an Honorary Palme d'Or during the festival's closing event on May 23. The appearance would have marked her first-ever visit to Cannes, making it a major moment for both the star and the famous film festival.

In a statement released by organizers, Streisand said doctors advised her not to travel while she continues recovering.

"On the advice of my doctors, as I continue recovering from a knee injury, I am sadly unable to attend the Festival de Cannes this year," she said. "But I am deeply honored to receive the Honorary Palme d'or and had so been looking forward to celebrating the remarkable films of the 79th edition."

According to Variety, the actress and filmmaker also shared her disappointment about missing the event in France, a country she said she has always loved visiting.

"I was also very much looking forward to spending time with colleagues whom I so admire," Streisand added. "While I regret that I can't be there in person, I want to extend my warmest congratulations to all of the filmmakers from around the world."

Barbra Streisand is unable to attend the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony to accept her honorary Palme d'Or after a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/HhxANK1YuU — Navani Earth (@navaniearth) May 17, 2026

Fans React to Barbra Streisand Missing Cannes

Despite her absence, festival officials confirmed that a special tribute to Streisand will still take place during the ceremony. Organizers also sent their wishes for a speedy recovery, RollingStone reported.

The Honorary Palme d'Or is one of the festival's highest recognitions and celebrates a person's lifetime contribution to cinema. This year, Streisand joins fellow recipients John Travolta and Peter Jackson.

Earlier this year, Cannes director Thierry Frémaux praised Streisand's impact on entertainment and called her "the legendary synthesis between Broadway and Hollywood."

Over her decades-long career, Streisand has become one of the few entertainers to succeed in music, film, and directing.

Her songs, movies, and stage performances have earned awards across several industries, helping build a career that has lasted more than 60 years.

Fans online expressed sadness that the star would miss the historic moment, especially since it would have been her Cannes debut. Still, many shared supportive messages and hoped she would recover soon.

The Cannes closing ceremony, which also includes the announcement of this year's Palme d'Or winner for best film, is scheduled for May 23 at 8:15 p.m. local time in France.