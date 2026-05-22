Music Related Copyright Royalties Collected in 2025 Reached Record $457 Million for Spain’s SGAE

The largest organization in Spain responsible for collecting fees for music-related copyrighted works, the General Society of Authors and Publishers, (SGAE) collected €393 million euros ($456.4 million USD) in 2025, its highest revenue ever, the organization reported on May 19.

The collection management society also said it distributed 360 million euros ($418 million USD) to its members in 2025. The amount distributed to its members was up 3.1 percent from the previous year.

The report released this week from SGAE said the number of beneficiaries receiving income was up 16.5 percent for the year, reaching a total of 97,415 authors and composers.

SGAE CEO Cristina Perpiñá-Robert said the "positive results" strengthen the organization to better serve its members.

"It's not just about improving processes, it's about strengthening our position in the copyright market, increasing our capacity to generate revenue, and ensuring and increasingly fair and efficient distribution of royalties," she said.

SGAE said part of this growth came from 16.57 percent lower administration fees. It said lower management costs have resulted in an additional €8 million ($9.3 million USD) in royalties distributed since 2021.

Revenues by Category

The group said €110.8 million ($127.7 million USD) came from radio, television and cable, €80.1 million ($93 million USD) million euros from public performances, €17.9 million ($20.8 millin USD) from private copying, and €3.1 million ($3.6 million USD) from physical media sales.

A revenue breakdown by percentages is as follows:

28 percent from Radio/TV broadcasting and cable

20 percent from Public broadcasting

19 percent from Performing arts and music (live performance)

16 percent from digital markets

10 percent from international

5 percent from private copying

1 percent from physical media

1 percent from non-members' royalties