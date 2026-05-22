Keith Urban Reportedly Left ‘Distraught’ as Daughters Now Completely Shut Him Out Amid Bitter Divorce Drama

Country singer Keith Urban is reportedly struggling to repair his relationship with his teenage daughters following his divorce from actress Nicole Kidman, according to sources.

Radar Online report claims that Urban's daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, have largely sided with Kidman after the couple's separation, viewing their father as the cause of the family breakdown. One insider described the situation as harrowing for Urban, who is said to be distraught over the strained relationship.

The divorce between Urban and Kidman was finalized earlier this year after nearly two decades of marriage. Court arrangements reportedly granted Kidman primary custody of the children, with Urban receiving scheduled visitation time that is sometimes disrupted by his touring commitments.

Sources claim communication between Urban and his daughters has become limited, with messages allegedly reduced to short replies or no response at all. Things apparently became even more difficult when one of his daughters stopped following him on social media temporarily.

Urban is said to have remained separate from Kidman by residing elsewhere while on tour, with Kidman and the kids having been living in Nashville.

Despite the strained family ties, sources say Urban has tried to keep up with his daughters' lives and repair their relationship with him. However, his busy career is said to have made it difficult to stay in contact.

The divorce filing, submitted by Kidman, marked the end of a marriage that had long been considered one of Hollywood's most stable unions. Since the split, both parties have largely remained focused on their respective careers and family responsibilities.

Rumors circulating about Urban's personal life following the separation have been denied by unnamed sources, while insiders insist his main focus remains his children.

The situation reportedly became more emotional during the holiday season when Kidman traveled to Australia with the girls, an event sources described as particularly difficult for Urban to process.

Meanwhile, Eric Alper's main digital platform, That Eric Alper, reported that Keith Urban released his cover of "Steal Away" and previewed his upcoming yacht rock-inspired album "Flow State", set for release on June 12. The album features classic covers and collaborations with artists like Michael McDonald, John Mayer, and Little Big Town.

Produced with Dann Huff and recorded in Nashville, the project also includes appearances from several major music names and marks a smooth, sun-soaked stylistic shift for Urban.

He will also appear at major events including ACM Awards-related shows, the American Music Awards, and CMA Fest in the coming weeks.