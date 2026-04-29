Diddy's Wild Denial: 'Accuser Welcomed Lewd Behavior' in Bizarre Sex Assault Case

Attorneys for Sean "Diddy" Combs filed an answer to an amended civil complaint on Thursday denying all sexual-assault and related claims made by publicist Jonathan Hay and asking the court to dismiss the case.

In the filing,Sean "Diddy" Combs's lawyers said Hay's allegations are untrue and that the plaintiff suffered no harm, the report said.

Describing one 2020 incident alleged by Hay that says Diddy exposed himself during a studio session and demanded sexual contact. Hay said the alleged episode ended only after a loud noise interrupted it. The defendant's response rejects those assertions, the report said.

On a separate claim dating to 2005, Hay alleged that Diddy "masturbated into a Notorious B.I.G. shirt and threw dripping clothing at him while saying 'Rest in peace BIG.'" The lawyer's answer contested that account, the AllHipHop article reported.

The defense also disputed an amended portion of the complaint in which Hay alleged that CJ Wallace, the son of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G., helped lure him to a location where Diddy allegedly attempted to force oral sex. The response disputes any involvement and denies the conduct alleged in the amended filing, the publication reported.

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The attorney filing raised several defenses to the lawsuit. They said Hay either consented to or "welcomed" the conduct as reported by TMZ. They also argued there was no confinement that would support a false-imprisonment claim and suggested any alleged restraint was a lawful citizen's arrest.

On allegations of physical confrontation, the defense said any force used was self-defense and that Hay acted in a hostile manner, according to the outlet.

The defense further argued that Hay waited too long to sue and asked a judge to enter judgment in Diddy's favor, the outlet reported.

The case remains active after U.S. District Judge Michael E. Whitaker in March denied an earlier motion to dismiss, allowing the lawsuit to move forward toward trial, according to the publication.

Diddy is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence at Fort Dix in New Jersey following a 2025 conviction on prostitution-related charges, and is scheduled for early release in April 2028. The outlet noted that Combs faces hundreds of civil suits while incarcerated.

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