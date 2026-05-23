Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Invite Rules Spark Guest Backlash: ‘So Awkward’

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce's much-anticipated wedding has sparked controversy among guests due to a strict invitation policy and secretive planning. The superstar couple's nuptials, expected on July 3 in New York City, have left some invitees upset over not being allowed to bring dates.

Several guests revealed to Radar Online that their invitations explicitly excluded plus-ones, a decision that has been met with frustration. One guest said, "My invite did not let me bring a plus one. I mean, what am I supposed to do? Go alone? That is so awkward." Another expressed feeling sidelined because some celebrities like Selena Gomez are permitted to bring spouses, while single attendees are denied companions.

The choice to limit guests' dates stems from venue capacity and security measures. The exact wedding location remains under wraps until the morning of the event, adding to the mystery. Sources speculate that the ceremony might take place at a secure, upscale hotel such as the Waldorf Astoria.

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In addition to guest restrictions, Taylor Swift has taken the highly unusual step of excluding Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, from the wedding plans. Insiders describe Ed Kelce as a loose cannon who previously leaked sensitive details about the couple's engagement, including when and where Travis proposed.

Concerned about further leaks, Swift is said to be personally inviting guests by phone to maintain control over information.

The source told the Daily Mail, "He already gave out a lot of information about the engagement. Nobody knows what he's going to say, so it's kind of a controversial situation." This move underscores Swift's efforts to keep her wedding details tightly guarded.

The combination of secretive planning and limited guest privileges has led some invitees to consider skipping the event altogether, calling the situation awkward and unfair. Despite this, anticipation for the wedding of the year remains high.

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