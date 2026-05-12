Diddy Accuser Who Claims Mogul Masturbated in Biggie’s T-Shirt Doubles Down on Graphic Sexual Assault Allegations

Jonathan Hay, who filed a civil suit last year alleging sexual battery and false imprisonment against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and Christopher "CJ" Wallace, has reiterated his claims and disputed defenses raised by Combs' legal team.

In an interview with TMZ, Hay said assertions by Combs' attorneys that the encounter was consensual or amounted to a citizen's arrest are pure fiction. Hay said the alleged incident was not consensual and that he was being held against his will.

He added that he hopes criminal charges will follow and noted he filed a police report in Florida and the Largo Police Department forwarded that report to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is reportedly examining the matter.

Hay's complaint, filed in Los Angeles last July, alleges that Combs forced him to take drugs and sexually assaulted him at a warehouse said to contain clothing belonging to the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. Among the allegations, Hay said Combs ejaculated into a T-shirt belonging to Biggie. Combs has denied the allegations through his attorneys.

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Per HotNewHipHop, the dispute between Hay and Wallace produced a separate legal development Monday. Wallace was awarded a default judgment in a defamation countersuit after Hay failed to respond to service, according to court filings and media reports.

Wallace's legal team said they attempted to serve Hay 17 times at two Florida addresses before using substitute service; because Hay did not answer, the court entered a default judgment in Wallace's favor.

Hay told the publication that he did not receive the defamation papers and therefore could not respond. The default judgment prevents Hay from contesting Wallace's countersuit, though Hay's underlying civil case against Combs and Wallace remains active in Los Angeles.

Representatives for Combs and Wallace did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed receipt of an inquiry but declined to provide details, citing an ongoing investigation.

The case adds to a series of legal challenges and public allegations involving Combs in recent years. Civil proceedings are pending, and any criminal inquiry would be separate and carried out by law enforcement and prosecutors.

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