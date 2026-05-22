Michael Jackson Fans Outraged: Netflix Accused of ‘Predatory Timing’ as Biopic Hits $700M

Fans of Michael Jackson are calling for a boycott of Netflix after the streaming platform released a trailer for a new documentary series examining the late pop star's 2005 criminal trial, just as the biopic "Michael" continues its record-breaking box office run.

The three-part series, titled "Michael Jackson: The Verdict," was unveiled on Wednesday and revisits the allegations and courtroom battle that dominated headlines more than two decades ago. The release quickly sparked backlash online, with many fans accusing Netflix of exploiting Jackson's legacy during renewed public interest generated by the success of the Antoine Fuqua-directed film "Michael."

The biopic, which premiered on April 24, has reportedly surpassed $700 million at the worldwide box office and is being viewed as a potential billion-dollar hit, as reported by Variety. The film has shattered several musical biopic records and reignited global interest in Jackson's life and music.

The new Netflix series focuses on the 2005 trial in which Jackson faced allegations involving inappropriate conduct with children at his Neverland Ranch. Charges included providing alcohol to a minor, conspiracy to commit child abduction, false imprisonment and extortion. Jackson was acquitted on all counts by a jury in 2005.

Despite the acquittal, many fans criticized the timing of the docuseries announcement, arguing that revisiting the controversy while the biopic is thriving unfairly targets the late singer.

As per Atlanta Black Star, writer Annie Koshy, whose criticism circulated widely online, accused Netflix of using predatory timing to capitalize on controversy surrounding Jackson's name.

"I just cancelled my Netflix subscription after twenty years," Koshy wrote in a social media post. "Michael Jackson was acquitted on all fourteen counts in 2005. He has been dead for sixteen years. He cannot respond, clarify, or defend himself."

Other fans echoed similar frustrations across social media, with some alleging the documentary's release was an attempt to damage the momentum of "Michael."

"They don't want it to reach a billion," one user wrote online, while another posted, "I feel another boycott coming up."

Still, some viewers defended the upcoming series, arguing that revisiting the trial could provide historical context and allow audiences to examine the case independently.

The trailer includes archival footage from the courtroom proceedings, commentary from people connected to the case and clips of Jackson leaving court after the not-guilty verdict.