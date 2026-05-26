Zayn Malik Seen Arguing With Fans During Overwhelming Crowd Scene in Manchester

Zayn Malik was seen in a tense moment with fans outside his hotel in Manchester after being surrounded by a crowd that blocked him from getting into his car, leading to a visibly frustrated reaction that quickly spread online.

A video circulating on May 25 shows Malik leaving his hotel and trying to reach a waiting vehicle.However, fans gathered tightly around him, leaving little space for him or his team to move. As the situation became more crowded, Malik appeared unable to open the car door, with people pressing close on all sides.

In the clip, the singer can be heard shouting, "Get the f*** out of the way!" before forcing the door open and quickly getting inside the vehicle, TMZ reporteA member of his team was also seen struggling to navigate through the tight space during the chaotic scene.

The moment sparked strong reactions on social media, with many fans defending Malik and saying he was overwhelmed rather than acting aggressively. Some online users argued that the crowd and paparazzi created an unsafe situation that would be stressful for anyone in his position.

Zayn Malik only had one direction on his mind -- straight into his waiting car ... but unfortunately for him, fans had other plans!



🎥 Backgrid pic.twitter.com/ZXYNnERyNW — TMZ (@TMZ) May 25, 2026

Fans React to Zayn Malik Hotel Chaos

According to Primetimer, one fan wrote that the reaction was unfairly labeled as a "diva moment," adding that Malik had been "swarmed outside his hotel" and simply reacted to the pressure of people blocking his movement. Others criticized the lack of boundaries, saying fans should respect personal space even during public appearances.

The Manchester incident follows another troubling encounter earlier in the week when Malik reportedly had water bottles thrown at him during a Q&A event in London. That moment added to growing concerns about his safety while appearing in public.

Despite the disruptions, Malik has recently resumed touring with his Konnakol tour, which marks his return to live performances after a health-related delay.

The tour officially launched in London on May 23 after being pushed back from its original start date in Manchester. The tour features songs from his latest album and includes a reduced schedule of nine shows across the UK, Mexico, and South America after several cancellations, including all North American dates.