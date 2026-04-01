Zayn Malik Reveals Daughter's Influence on Music, Including Jisoo Collab

Zayn Malik is opening up about how his young daughter is shaping his music, including his high-profile collaboration with Jisoo.

In a March 31 interview on SiriusXM's "The Pulse," the former One Direction star shared that his 5-year-old daughter, Khai, plays a big role in how he creates songs.

He said she even helps him decide which tracks are good enough for release. "She loves my music and she definitely gives me an opinion," Zayn said, explaining that Khai uses a simple system of thumbs up, thumbs down, or sideways to rate his songs.

According to Zayn, her feedback is honest and clear. "If you get a thumbs up and a thumb sideways, it means it's pretty good," he shared.

He added that some songs on his upcoming album got "double thumbs up," while a few others didn't impress her as much. But Khai's influence goes beyond just feedback. Zayn revealed that her love for K-pop directly inspired one of his biggest recent moves, Billboard reported.

"She's into TWICE. She's into BLACKPINK," he said. "And that was kind of... a big reason behind why I did the feature with Jisoo, if I'm being honest, because my daughter's such a big fan, and I wanted to be cool."

Zayn Malik on how he bonds with his daughter Khai through music:



'She's into TWICE. She's into BLACKPINK… — and my daughter’s such a big fan and I wanted to be a cool dad and got some good dad points' pic.twitter.com/30GRW087x4 — TWICE BASE (@twicepopbase) March 31, 2026

Zayn Malik Credits Khai for Shaping His New Music Era

The collaboration resulted in the song "Eyes Closed," which quickly gained attention after its release.

According to InMusic, Zayn admitted the project helped him earn approval at home, joking, "I got some good dad points for that."

The singer also shared that he often thinks about Khai when making new music. Her opinions and interests help guide his creative direction, making his work feel more personal. It's a small but meaningful way he connects his role as a father with his life as an artist.

Zayn is currently preparing for the release of his fifth studio album, Konnakol, set to drop on April 17. The project marks a new chapter in his career, with early songs hinting at a return to his R&B roots while also exploring new influences.

Following the album's release, Zayn is expected to begin the "Konnakol Tour" in May.