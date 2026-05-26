Demi Lovato Marks Marriage Milestone With Emotional Message to Jordan Lutes

Demi Lovato and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes marked their first wedding anniversary on May 25 with emotional Instagram messages, even while spending the day apart because of their busy music tours. Lovato performed in Houston, Texas, while Lutes was on stage in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The couple, who married in May 2025 in Santa Barbara, California, shared throwback photos and loving words that showed how their bond has grown over the past year. Lovato shared that the past year has been deeply special, writing: "1 year married to the one i love the most... 365 days ago i stood across from u reciting my vows... somehow i love u even more than that."

She called it "the best year of my life," and described everyday moments like morning snuggles, slow dances, Taco Bell runs, and late-night laughter until they cried, Billboard reported.

She said these memories are what she cherishes most and ended her message with a simple, "happy anniversary baby!!"

Demi Lovato celebrates first wedding anniversary with Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes:



“1 year married to the one i love the most, my best friend and my favorite human” pic.twitter.com/ohWFBJyNyg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 25, 2026

Jordan Jutes Calls Demi Lovato His 'Soulmate'

Jordan Lutes responded in the comments with his own message, saying he "will never ever know how I ended up with someone as special as u."

According to People, he called Lovato his "favorite human" and said she is his "soulmate and best friend."

He also wrote, "I love u beyond words baby," and later added on social media that it was the "best year of my life." His posts also included wedding photos and personal moments from their life together.

The couple first went public in 2022 and got engaged the following year. Their relationship also grew through music, with Lutes helping co-write several songs on Lovato's 2022 album "Holy Fvck," including "Substance" and "City of Angels."

Over time, fans have seen how their creative work and personal life often overlap, with both supporting each other's careers on and off stage.

Even on their anniversary, both continued performing on separate tours. Lovato is currently on her "It's Not That Deep" tour, while Lutes is finishing his European "Far From Dilworth" shows.