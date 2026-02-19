Demi Lovato Surprises Las Vegas Restaurant Staff With $500 Cash Tip After Romantic Date Night

Singer Demi Lovato made this Valentine's Day extra special — not just for her husband, but for restaurant staff in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old star and her husband, Jutes, left a $500 cash tip for workers after a romantic dinner at Carversteak inside Resorts World Las Vegas last Thursday.

According to a source, the couple enjoyed a private dinner for two to celebrate their first Valentine's Day as a married couple.

After they paid their bill and left what was described as a generous standard tip, Lovato's personal assistant returned to the restaurant with an extra $500 in cash for the staff, Page Six reported.

"It was just the two of them," the source shared. "After the couple departed, Demi's personal assistant returned to present the Carversteak team with an additional $500 cash tip."

Demi Lovato Calls Husband Her 'Forever Valentine'

The evening was carefully planned and full of sweet details. The pair toasted with spirit-free espresso martinis made with Almave, a non-alcoholic blue agave spirit from Jalisco.

The drinks were customized with special images inspired by their wedding, adding a personal touch to the night.

For dinner, Lovato and Jutes shared caviar poppers, medium rare filets and tuna tartare. The tuna tartare was said to be their favorite dish of the evening.

According to Yahoo, the restaurant also created a mocktail pairing experience just for them, making the date night feel even more intimate.

Lovato later shared photos from the celebration on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse inside their romantic getaway.

In a heartfelt caption, she wrote, "Our first valentines married!! Thank u for making every day better and making me the happiest and luckiest human alive."

She added, "These have been the best 4 years of my life, i love u so much my forever valentine. here's to sooo many more"

The couple tied the knot in May 2025 after getting engaged in December 2023.