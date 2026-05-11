K-pop giants BTS delivered an unforgettable spectacle as their ARIRANG World Tour made a triumphant stop in Mexico City. The three sold-out concerts at Estadio GNP Seguros (May 7, 9, and 10) drew over 136,000 fans, turning the venue into a massive "Purple Ocean" that fans and media are calling one of the most energetic shows of the entire tour.

Presidential Welcome Sparks Frenzy A day before the first concert, BTS received a special invitation from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to visit the historic National Palace. The seven members waved to fans from the balcony, prompting over 50,000 ARMYs to gather in the square within hours. The moment quickly went viral worldwide and became one of the most talked-about events of the tour.

On-Stage Highlights During the concerts, BTS performed new tracks from the ARIRANG album including "Body to Body," "Swim," and "Hooligan," alongside timeless hits such as "Butter," "Dynamite," and "Mic Drop." The members showed love for their Mexican fans by wearing custom T-shirts with "Ciudad de México" printed on them and interacting in Spanish throughout the show. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all expressed amazement at the crowd's volume, with J-Hope shouting, "You really know how to have fun!"

Massive Economic Boost According to preliminary reports from local organizers and authorities, the three concerts generated approximately $107 million (around 7.6 billion RMB) in economic benefits for Mexico City, boosting hotels, restaurants, tourism, and merchandise sales.

Mexican ARMY Praised as "The Loudest" Multiple members commented after the shows that the energy and vocal power of Mexican ARMYs set a new record. Videos of the full-stadium sing-alongs and purple light sticks have since flooded social media, further cementing Latin American fans' reputation as some of the most passionate in the world.

The ARIRANG World Tour, which kicked off strongly after the group's full reunion, continues to demonstrate BTS's unmatched global influence. With over 80 shows planned through March 2027, the tour shows no signs of slowing down.

BTS has once again proven that their connection with fans remains stronger than ever.