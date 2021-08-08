Dennis Thomas, who was also known as Dee Tee, has died. He was 70.

On Saturday, the official Facebook account of Kool & The Gang disclosed the passing of Thomas in his New Jersey. The same statement revealed that he died "peacefully in his sleep," but no official cause of death was publicized.

The band also shared a portrait of the late musician, penning a lengthy statement to honor his legacy as its co-founder.

"An original member of Kool & the Gang, Dennis was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanor," it recalled.

They also remembered him as the alto saxophone player who could also be the flutist and percussionist when needed.

Through decades of playing, the "Who's Gonna Take the Weight" remains the most legendary one as it flaunted its showmanship through the hit.

CNN referred to him as the "opening of America." Prior to his death, he was still able to participate during the 2021 season of the Hollywood Bowl on the 4th of July. The event, unfortunately, served as his last project with "Kool & The Gang."

Fans Pay Tribute To Dennis Thomas

The same Facebook post, which now has over 12,000 likes and 2,000 comments, earned heartfelt messages from their fans.

One fan said, "That was a great biography on him I had no idea he was from a town that's only a couple towns away from where I'm from Kearny New Jersey. Condolences to his family and the Kool & the Gang family as well."

"May his soul Rest In Peace. We thank Dennis for his contribution to funk music. In my heydays, Kool & the Gang was my number one band," another added.

The love he has been receiving rooted from the beginning of his tenure with Kool & The Gang. In 1964, teenagers from New Jersey worked together to form the band.

Ronald Bell, Robert Bell, Spike Mickens, Ricky Westfield, George Brown, Charles Smith, and Thomas first named their band Jazziacs.

But after transforming it into a combination of funk, soul, and R&B, they began calling it Kool & The Gang in 1969. During the same year, they released their self-titled album.

Following his death, only Ronald and George are the only surviving members of the original band.

