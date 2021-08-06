Britney Spears has been insisting that she is mentally capable of controlling her own life. However, Jodi Montgomery reportedly raised concern over her "mentally sick" client.

Following Britney's new filing, Jamie Spears forwarded his documents on Friday where he claimed Jodi once called Britney "mentally sick."

As quoted by a news outlet, Jamie recalled how Britney's conservator suggested that the singer needed a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.

The number is part of the section of the Welfare and Institutions Code which puts a person with mental illness in an involuntary detainment for about 72 hours. This can also be done against their will.

"During our call, Ms. Montgomery sounded very distraught and expressed how concerned she was about my daughter's recent behavior and overall mental health," Jamie said.

He added that Jodi told him she was not taking her medications properly and even refusing to see her doctors. After the event, Jodi reportedly told him how "worried" she felt about the direction Britney wants.

Jamie went on to allege that Jodi realized how Britney's statements in the past hearings only proved that her daughter is mentally sick.

Despite the patriarch's filing, the singer's team quickly hit back and saw Jodi quickly dismissed the claims.

Jamie Spears a Liar?

In a statement obtained by Variety, Jodi debunked the claims before asking him to resign from Britney's conservatorship.

"Ms. Montgomery implores Mr. Spears to stop the attacks," the document said. "It does no good; it only does harm. We all need to focus on one thing, and one thing only - the health, well-being and best interests of Britney Spears."

Jodi, through her attorney, Laurieann Wright, also revealed that the conservator truly has concerns about the pop star's behavior and mental health. But she blamed Jamie for that. She also denied suggesting to put Britney under a psychiatric hold.

In addition, the representative insisted that while Jamie is yet to resign, Jodi needs to work for Britney as her Temporary Conservator of the Person until she can assure the singer can get best interests.

The bombshell revelation came only a few days after Britney and her attorney Mathew Rosengart filed an ex parte application to remove Jamie immediately. They want to move the trial to an earlier date to quickly see progress and grant Britney the life she always wanted.

