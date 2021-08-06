Kanye West sure has shocking confidence when it comes to Kim Kardashian.

Kanye held the second event of his streaming parties as part of the promotion of his upcoming album "Donda." After the success of the first gig, the rapper showcased the songs from the 10th album again on Thursday.

But aside from sharing what he has to offer to his fans, Kanye also claimed how much Kim still loves him through a new song.

The 44-year-old "Jesus is King" rapper stood in front of his fans at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium where his soon-to-be ex-wife and their children sat.

In his new song, he shed some light on their divorce and hinted about a possible reconciliation.

"Time and space is a luxury but you came here to show that you're still in love with me," he rapped, comparing their marriage to KFC and Taco Bell.

He also took his time to recall how Kim reportedly used to come to him to serenade him.

Kanye, on the other hand, touched the recent downfall of their relationship and assured that he is doing the right thing with the freedom he earned after their divorce.

"Feeling like you ain't been happy for me lately, darling. You're gone off safety. Speak first. Don't break me. Harsh words - you're angry. Lord, don't take me," he went on.

Kanye Sings Hints That The Song is About Kim

While the first line is already comparable to his life with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, the rapper gave more signs by including their children.

In the same song, Kanye revealed that he currently has a good co-parenting relationship with Kim. The couple shares four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Both of them agreed to Kim's proposal of having joint custody of their four children. This allows them to share their time with their kids at the most convenient time possible.

Kanye and Kim also wanted the removal of spousal support and approved paying their legal fees until the divorce is finalized. Through a prenup, they can divide their assets smoothly and without a problem.

Their divorce came after Kardashian finally found the "last straw" when West had his tumultuous Presidential bid. But despite calling it quits, Kim remains supportive of Kanye's career and love life that she expressed her approval on the rapper's new muse, Shayk.

