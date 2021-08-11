Lil Nas X braved everything and revealed to the public that he is already in a relationship.

The "special one" reportedly came into Lil Nas X's life and confirmed that he already started a blooming relationship with the mysterious guy.

In a new interview with Variety, the 22-year-old rapper spoke candidly about his coming-out story and his current connection with "the one."

According to Lil Nas X, he already had good boyfriends and bad ones since he tried having relationships with the same sex. He added that most of them were emotionally unstable and insecure.

However, after going through ups and downs, he reportedly found the perfect one yet.

"I've found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can't explain it - it's just a feeling," he went on.

Is It The Same Guy Lil Nas X Dated Before?

The musician has been open about his relationship since last year.

In October 2020, he told CR Men that he was dating someone. At that time, he clarified that they were not in a relationship yet as they also had been on and off. He then pledged to be "steady" from that moment forward.

Although he did not reveal his identity, the internet has been theorizing that his boyfriend is Yai Ariza, one of his dancers.



He caught people's attention during and after the musician's BET Awards performance as he is the same guy people started to call "the one kissed by Lil Nas X." During the performance, the rapper performed his hit song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" live in an Egyptian-themed number.

READ ALSO: Darren Criss Names 'Worst Song Cover' On Glee -- And His Answer is Unexpected

He concluded the performance by intimately kissing the dancer - who happened to be Ariza. Following the performance, people accused him of pushing a gay agenda.

One fan also noticed that the dancer was the same one who licked Lil Nas X's neck during an SNL performance.

Though the turn of events was shocking to some, the rapper admitted to the same Variety interview that he realized he was gay as early as the age of 5. Despite his young age, he reportedly had a crush on his sister's cousin.

Still, he did not enter a full, committed relationship until he became 18. Although he experienced homophobia, it only reportedly made him stronger than ever.

READ MORE: Walter Yetnikoff Dead at 87: Cause of Death of Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen Collaborator Revealed

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.