Darren Criss thought that "Glee" never made perfect covers at all.

Years after "Glee" came to an end, Criss brought back the memories and named the worst song cover they ever made. This, reportedly, became one of the most absurd times during his stint.

In his recent interview on the podcast LadyGang, he was asked what he thinks the worst cover ever performed on the Ryan Murphy-created series.

Initially, he had a hard time choosing one since there are too many versions of the songs. He then consulted his "Glee" co-star, Becca Tobin, who also works as the co-host on the podcast.

Criss decided to recognize the "worst song cover" and said that their "The Fox" (by Ylvis) performance was so weird.

"It was one of these 15 minutes of fame for this song and they just decided to put it into the show... I had fun because it was ridiculous," he said. "But we were so deep into the show, we were like fourth or fifth season, and we were so delirious from the absurdity of it."

Criss added that, despite how absurd the performance was, it became funnier on his part.

The singer recalled how the scene on season 5 somewhat made the viewers raised their brows due to too much weirdness.

Other "Glee" Stars Also Hate "The Fox"?

Criss was not the first one to choose the song as the worst one, though.

In March 2020, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz sat for an episode of the podcast Dating Straight. The two talked about that certain moment they felt turned off from the series.

"I held out as long as I could. 'What Does the Fox Say?' was the boiling point for me," McHale said before Ushkowitz added more fuel by saying, "With the puppets."

Lea Michele shared the same sentiments during her talk with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2017.

READ ALSO: Zac Efron Shows Disturbing Signs of Breaking Sobriety?

At that time, the singer also picked "The Fox" as the worst-ever cover made in the "Glee" series.

The electronic dance novelty song, which hit the radios in 2013, already has over 1 billion views on YouTube as of the writing. It also immediately became a top trending video on YouTube soon after its release.

Despite its unique sound, it became a huge success in several charts, including Billboard Hot 100 and the Norwegian Singles Chart.

READ MORE: Britney Spears' Request To Immediately Remove Jamie Spears Denied Without Prejudice: What Happened?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.