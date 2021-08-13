Tony Bennett officially took his last bow on stage and music industry, his son confirmed.

This week, Tony successfully collaborated with Lady Gaga for his two Radio City concerts called "One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga." This became part of the duo's early celebration of their upcoming platinum album "Love for Sale" album.

Unfortunately, the aforesaid Radio City Music Hall shows will be Tony's last.

Tony Bennett Retires From Music

On Thursday, his son, Danny Bennett, told Variety that there will no longer be additional concerts for the 95-year-old crooner. Those fans who bought tickets can ask for refunds with their respective local venues.

"This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is however doctors' orders," he said. "His continued health is the most important part of this, and when Tony's wife, Susan, heard the doctors she said, 'Absolutely not.'"

According to Danny, it was not the singing that became the problem. The son said that the potential risks his father might face while traveling led the doctors to come up with the decision.

He added that, due to Tony's age, they now fear he might fall on stage when he gets tired. He pointed out that they are now worried "from a physical standpoint.

The news was quite in general saddening for his fans. But most can see what a blessing this is too for the legendary singer, because it means he can rest well now. Many are making celebratory messages on social media. Below is one of them:

Happy retirement to Anthony Benedetto, who gave his first public performance in 1936 aged 10 and who leaves the stage today at 95. #TonyBennett pic.twitter.com/aLRprtU4K8 — Julian Dutton 🎭📚⛵️⚓️🎟️🇬🇧 (@JulianDutton1) August 13, 2021

READ ALSO: Jason Isbell Faces Headache Ahead Texas Concert After Venue Delivers Bad News

Tony's last performances surely brought him the best memories in return.

Prior to his recent tours with Lady Gaga, he collaborated with her, as well, for the song "The Lady is a Tramp" as part of his 2011 "Duets II" album.

Their album "Cheek to Cheek" also garnered a Grammy for "Best Traditional Pop Vocal." It also ranked first place on the Billboard Album charts.

What Happened to Tony Bennett?

The decision of his doctors to make him quit music for good came months after he revealed that he has an alarming disease.

In an interview with AARP magazine in February, the singer said that he is suffering from Alzheimer's Disease. He also revealed that he initially learned the diagnosis in 2016.

After the interview, he thanked the magazine for letting him speak up about his struggles.

"Life is a gift - even with Alzheimer's. Thank you to [his wife] Susan and my family for their support, and AARP," he penned on Twitter. "The Magazine for telling my story."

READ MORE: Adele Ditching Diet, Eating Perirously Because of New Boyfriend?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.