Adele surprised everyone with her weight loss journey, but she reportedly went out of track again after meeting Rich Paul.

After going through heartbreaks, Adele encouraged herself to change - especially her lifestyle. She successfully showed a dramatic weight loss transformation and managed to remove 100 pounds out of her body.

However, a tabloid claimed that the singer is on the verge of adding weights again soon after she began dating Rich Paul.

Adele Done Dieting?

In a report by National Enquirer, the tabloid alleged that the "Rolling in the Deep" singer put an end to her "starvation days." It added that she started having gut-busting foods every day.

A source reportedly told them that the singer is no longer strict about her daily calorie intake and fasting times. The once-on-diet Adele now enjoys everything "in moderation."

Per the insider, she and Paul consume lively meals, including dessert and more wine.

"It's a refreshing shift in attitude, but she's earned it the hard way," the source added.

However, Gossip Cop tagged it as nothing but a fat-shaming story that attacked and criticized whatever Adele wants to do with her body.

Per the investigative site, the report is a cruel story that alleged how she "starved" herself just to lose 100 pounds.

"Even though its anonymous source did add that she's enjoying things in moderation, that doesn't counteract the tabloid's description of the singer. It's disgusting and has no place in any reasonable discourse," the site went on.

Gossip Cop then said that the tabloid twisted the report about the two getting dinner together. Although it was only a simple date, National Enquirer reportedly transformed everything into a full-blasted attack.

Adele is Happy Now

Regardless of what Adele wants to do with her body, her mental health is more important right now. Fortunately, Rich can give her all the love and care she deserves.

On July 17, Adele and Rich appeared together in public for the first time during the NBA Finals between Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

"Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele," ESPN's Windhorst said after the game. "This is the first time that they've come out in public together."

The public spotted them together again at New York City hotspot on July 24. But Page Six shared PDA-filled photos from the same outing on an earlier date.

Following the recent outings, more news outlets confirmed that they are 100 percent dating.

