Jada Pinkett Smith just granted herself one of her long-time wishes.

As a fan of tattoos, Pinkett Smith made a massive move on receiving the first part of her arm inks.

On Sunday, Pinkett Smith shared to her Instagram followers the sneak peek of her arm tattoo, saying that she will start building her sleeve now.

"I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo ... I'm starting to build my sleeve now," she captioned a photo of her arm extending to show the new tattoo.

Following the post, her close friends and colleagues expressed their excitement toward seeing the art soon in person.

Jada Pinkett Smith Wants More!

The debut of the new ink came after she got matching inks with her daughter and mother.

In May, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith received iconic tattoo artist Dr. Woo's service and got matching tattoos together. They documented the whole process on their Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk."

All of them had tattoos of three lotuses. Pinkett Smith and Banfield-Norris had their design sprouting in a downward direction while the 20-year-old singer had a larger design that grew upward.

During their Facebook Watch series episode, Willow explained why they chose to get the flowers tattooed on their skin.

"From the bud to the blossom to the bloom, I feel like [it] expresses the spiritual journey but also the three of us: I'm the youngest, my mom is the middle, and Gam is the fully bloomed lotus," she went on.

Aside from self-improvement, Pinkett Smith also worked hard on improving her relationship with other people. She also recently talked about the previous relationship involving August Alsina.

Last month, Will Smith joined the trio on the Facebook Watch series where the actor directly asked her "what happened" after a few years of having the question afloat.

According to the talk show host, she had a close friendship with Alsina and helped him when he was really sick due to an auto-immune disease. She admitted that the friendship began when her marriage to Will began to hit rock bottom.

At the same time, she confessed she had an entanglement with Alsina and how it helped her grow and heal.

