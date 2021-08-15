Steve Gaines, Zion I member, has died at the age of 49.

In a statement to KQED on Friday, Gaines' family delivered the tragic news. The rapper reportedly passed away after being admitted to Alta Bates Hospital.

At that time, his family insisted he succumbed to unknown sources.

"Steve is survived by three sons, his mother and his brother. He was working on a Zion I reunion tour with longtime producer and collaborator, Amp Live, to honor the legacy of their musical endeavors for their fans," the statement went on.

However, All Hip Hop revealed that the MC of Zion I suffered from complications related to COVID-19.

Following his death, other artists in the industry and his fans shared heartfelt messages to honor the late rapper.

The official Twitter account of The Grouch shared a link to a GoFundMe page dedicated to Gaines. The fundraiser, by The Community Loves Zumbi, aims to collect $100,000, and it now reached over $60,000 donation as of the writing.

"People you inspired, healed, and shared your gifts with, will all help support your amazing kids Zumbi We Love You Brother," The Grouch captioned the post.

Jesse Thorn also shared the same link and wrote, "When Zumbi of Zion I passed unexpectedly this week, he left behind his beloved partner and three kids. If you've been touched by his music or simply want to help a family who will need some help, give a bit. Even a few dollars."

Steve Gaines' Career

Gaines officially began his career after meeting Amp Live at Morehouse College. They first established Meta Four in Atlanta but they did not release any albums under the group.

Following that event, the late rapper moved back to Oakland to form Zion I.

The duo shared their talents in the hip-hop industry by creating seven albums between 200 and 2012. The most highlighted music came in 2016, when Zion I's 2015 B-side "Tech $" resurfaced and revealed Gaines' removal from East Oakland home amid rising rent prices.

"In art, you take your hard times and make them good times," Gaines told MarketWatch that year. "I wrote this song as a reaction to my experience of all of a sudden being introduced to this gentrification thing in the city I love."

Gaines and Amp Live recently reunited to plan ahead the 20th anniversary of "Mind Over Matter."

