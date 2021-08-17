The Weeknd recently broke the record for the most weeks spent on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his 2019 single "Blinding Lights."

According to NME, the track has already spent 88 weeks on the chart dethroning "Imagine Dragon's" 2012 single titled "Radioactive."

The song, which appeared on The Weeknd's 2020 album titled "After Hours," previously made history for being the first track ever to spend a whole year in the top 10 of the US Hot 100 singles chart.

The singer's single was released in November 2019; it dominated the charts in April last year. His previous album concluded and has put out another album this year titled "After Hours," which includes the chart-topping collaboration with Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears."

The Weeknd Gears Up For Upcoming HBO Cult Series

In early reports, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is set to star and co-write an HBO cult series titled "The Idol."

The show will revolve around a female pop star who fell in love with a club owner but little did she know; he's also a cult leader.

Besides being a co-writer, The Weeknd also serves as the executive producer. He teamed up with renowned series creators Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. Joseph Epstein will be "The Idol's" showrunner and writer.

No information was released to the public regarding the show's release date and other cast members.

The Meaning Behind The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights'

The singer previously spoke to Esquire and explained the storyline behind his chart-topping single. He revealed that it's about being intoxicated and wanted to see someone so bad, meaning the person will drive to their love interest and be "blinded by streetlights."

In addition, nothing could stop him from trying to see that someone because he described the feeling as "lonely." However, The Weeknd clarified that he doesn't promote drunk driving; he wants to give an insight behind the song.

Besides dominating the charts, "Blinding Lights" also snagged numerous awards from famous award-giving bodies like Billboard Music Awards, Juno Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and more.

However, the song became controversial after being snubbed from the Grammys leading The Weeknd to boycott the prestigious awards show. He revealed that he would no longer submit future records and tracks to the Grammys.

