Destiny's Child has sparked a frenzy among fans after altering its social media cover images on Wednesday in what has been seen as a reunion hint.

After altering changing the logo on their Facebook and Twitter sites, the 1990-formed female trio - which includes Beyoncé Knowles, 39, Kelly Rowland, 40, and Michelle Williams, 42 - prompted speculation that they are up to something - a reunion, most likely.

Electrified fans flocked to their keyboards, unable to control their joy, to anticipate the celebrity trio's long-awaited reunion. While fans of Queen Bey worship her, their fondness started with her performing through Destiny's Child.

Fans wrote, 'ComeBack is Coming', 'DESTINY'S CHILD COMEBACK!!!!!!!', 'Did they change their header?! Are they coming?' and 'They are COMING'.

The last time the trio was seen together was in May, when Michelle released an audio recording of herself, Beyoncé, and Kelly chatting on Twitter.

It was already taken as a hint that they're really looking to have a reunion as band. Michelle's book "Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life - And Can Save Yours" was released on this day as well.

In the recording, Kelly revealed she was making a soup, which then prompted Beyoncé to reveal, 'I'm cooking some music. That's Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly."

"Lemonade," Beyoncé's last solo studio album, was released in 2016. Her other musical efforts since then have included the joint LP Everything Is Love with her husband Jay-Z.

ALSO READ: Beyonce New Album: Queen Bey Promises 'Renaissance' Music She Spent 1.5 Years Working On

To say fans are raring for something new is an understatement. Following that was the "Black Is King" visual album and the soundtrack which she created for Disney's 2019 remake of The Lion King. The band last played on stage together in 2018 at Coachella, where they performed a three-song medley of "Lose My Breath," the ever famous, "Say My Name," and "Soldier."

Meanwhile, Beyoncé gave Harper's Bazaar an update last week, saying she is releasing some new music after a "year and a half" of laboring in the studio.

"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again," the superstar revealed to the magazine, which was published on Aug. 10 (per Hollywood LIfe). "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible," she added.

READ ALSO: Ronnie Wood's Son Nearly Killed Being in the Rolling Stone World

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.