One of the longest-charting groups in the Billboard charts of 2021, BTS just announced the cancellation of their "BTS Map Of The Soul Tour," confirmed by their company BigHit Music via Weverse on Thursday.

BigHit Music first announced BTS' massive world tour in early 2020 before the pandemic began. RM, Suga, Jin, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were set to perform 38 concerts across the globe, across Asia, North America, and Europe.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the "Map Of The Soul Tour" was also set to start in one of the biggest stadiums in Seoul, South Korea, by April 2020. Sadly, all four shows got cancelled due to the widespread of COVID-19. The rest of the tour's schedule had also been postponed indefinitely before Thursday's announcement.

BigHit Music Explains

On the official Twitter account of BTS, BigHit Music formally announced the cancellation of the groups' tour via Weverse. It read, "Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,"

The message continued, "However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned.

"Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of The Soul Tour," they concluded, "We regret that we must now inform you of the formal cancellation of the tour."

They also added that ticket-holders are expected to receive an email regarding refunds for the tour.

BTS ARMYs Response To Announcement

Due to this decision made by the company, ARMYs all around the world shared their thoughts and comforted each other by recalling past stadium tours the group has done, most especially the "Love Yourself Tour."

One fan recalled all the special events the company has proposed during BigHit's "2019 Corporate Briefing," where they explained their future endeavors for concerts and new music for groups under the company.

mots tour was going be massive. they had so many big plans after their experience with the SY stadium tour. playzones, customized tour villages with themed hotels, food & rest areas … bts concerts were going to be like festivals. they were already trying things at sy seoul 🥺 pic.twitter.com/pU83HQwZ9r — r 🧈🐹 (@epipeny) August 20, 2021



They even listed down how the company planned the concerts well as they turned the concert grounds into a "BTS Festival," with food, theme parks, and "merch initiatives" for the tour.

More fans also shared their bittersweet thoughts and messages to the boys online as they made "#ARMYWillWaitForBTS" trending on Twitter.

One day ,we can meet each other because of our true love💜

Stay healthy,stay strong.....#ARMYWillWaitForBTS @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/BAyAR3i1Tj — KALON💫 (@KRMY_05) August 20, 2021

It may be sad for the fans as BTS is just one of the biggest acts that suffered a lot in the pandemic resulting in the cancellation of meeting their supporters, but ARMYs are still willing to wait to meet the boys when the time comes.



