Despite being cancelled by many celebrities and fans, DaBaby is back on stage for the first time after his controversial homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida.

The rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, is not wasting this opportunity as he addressed his controversy on stage at Hot97's Summer Jam 2021 in New Jersey.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, as reported by Billboard, DaBaby took the opportunity to apologize and tell fans that he never meant to offend anybody.

He opened his musical act with a video playing on stage and a voiceover thanking the event for allowing him to "share" his gift and being "willing to stick their neck out on the line and willing to go against all odds." (watch the video below obtained by The Shade Room)

"Everything going on out here in the world they still allowed me to come out here on this stage and utilize their platform." He went on.

In addition, he also mentioned that his fans "accepted" his sincerity and apologies for the internet uproar he caused after performing in Miami.

He also stated that the event helped the world move forward by not dismissing people who made mistakes.

Following his montage, his collaboration song with Megan Thee Stallion titled "CryBaby" played as he speaks to the crowd by saying besides the people who are "truly offended," he felt like they are "cry babies."

DaBaby's Cancelled Gigs

Before the recent event, many music festivals and brand deals dropped him because of his homophobic remarks in Rolling Loud.

Per Refinery 29, a fashion brand called "Boohoo" ended their business ties with the rapper. Festivals like Lollapalooza, Governors Ball music festival, Parklife, Day N Vegas, Working Families Party, and more had also removed him from their lineup.

DaBaby's Rolling Loud Incident

In early reports, DaBaby made offensive homophobic remarks at the Miami-based event, saying, "If you didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that'll make you die in 2-3 weeks, put your cellphone light 'em up."

This caused many celebrities like Lana Del Rey, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, and more to rally against him.

He seems to have dug a deeper hole when he addressed the issue the following day by saying his queer fans don't have HIV/AIDS because they're not "nasty."

The rapper also posted an apology on social media, but he deleted it afterward.

