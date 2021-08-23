Taylor Swift has made her Tiktok debut and fans will certainly not be disappointed.

The singer is on TikTok and not even on her second video, she already has changed the game (or Tiktok's name for the matte). She has gone to call the platform "SwiftTok," which given her talent and calibre, can truly stick on people's heads.

The music icon, 31, shocked fans by joining the very popular video-sharing app on Monday with a clip of herself lip-synching to British rapper Dave's song "Screwface Capital," the song of which that has her name on the lyrics. Like other TikTok users who have mastered the art of lip-synching while projecting,

Swift can be seen mouting the words, "I made a link with the Russians / Six figure discussions, dinners in public / My linen all tailored / My outstanding payments swift like Taylor / And boy I owe 'dem men a beatin'." She certainly did not stop with just lip-synching, though.

Every line of the song that she was mouthing showed a different video of the "Blank Space" singer's music drops from over the past year. It's a real treat for her fans.

Even she herself knew her first video went up and beyond expectations, with how she penned the caption."Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I'm on tiktok now let the games begin #SwiftTok," she wrote.

Back in June, Swift announced that she will release her own version of "Red. This would count towards her fourth studio album, with a total of 30 pieces meant to go on the original album, including the favorite fan of "All Too Well," but all of them would be expanded version, which are going to be more explicit.

It's like the mature sister of "Red."

Meanwhile, her TikTok debut certainly made waves. In just a little over an hour, there were already more than 500,000 views of the said first video. At the time, she already amassed at least 230,000 followers, according to Page Six. It's likely to grow so much more.

It's unclear if she's going to be on the platform regularly or what kind of videos she'll be uploading - whether of her personal or professional life.

"This is pretty much just a cat account," her bio reads. Which might mean she'll use it to just dump cute videos of her, among other interpretations.

