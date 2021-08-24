Shawn Mendes is looking at the brighter side of things amid a global pandemic.

In a recent interview, the "Stitches" hitmaker casually spoke about his relationship with Camila Cabello and explained how the pandemic helped their relationship.

Speaking to "Audacity Check In," the 23-year-old revealed that during the start of the lockdown, they "felt good," "like writing about the first couple of months."

Mendes added that their time together in lockdown was the first time in the last six years in their relationship that they were just able to relax and not work at all and "just be in a still moment."

"We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful."

However, they did a little bit of work as they continued to write songs together.

Shawn Mendes added, "Had a lot of nostalgia at that time, and I think without that time we found it a lot harder to connect. It really brought us together."

The singer's confession about his former Fifth Harmony member girlfriend wasn't a surprise to fans because Mendes has always been open about their relationship.

He even confessed to seeing a future together with the "Havana" hitmaker.

Mendes told Entertainment Tonight last year that they were best friends when he was only 15 years old.

"I know we are really young so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person."

On Camila Cabello's birthday in March, Mendes posted the sweetest tribute to his girlfriend, calling her the "kindest, bravest and most beautiful person I've ever known."

Mendes and Cabello have been dating officially since July 2019, and their chemistry isn't just undeniable on stage, but even off stage.

Though there have been rumors that they've been on a break, their romance seems to have no plans of slowing dad.

Even Mendes' father gave their relationship the stamp of approval, even referring to Cabello as his "daughter-in-law."

In another interview, Shawn Mendes revealed that his dad wasn't serious most of the time, but he would always ask him, "'How's my daughter-in-law doing?'"

"Obviously your parents don't know, but when you know you know, but I definitely went to them a lot about it."

