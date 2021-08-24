Connie Hamzy, who was featured in Grand Funk Railroad's "We're an American Band," has died. She was 66.

The director for Little Rock's Griffin Leggett Healey & Roth funeral home confirmed that Hamzy has died in her hometown in Arkansas.

According to Allen Taylor, Hamzy spent her last days in a hospice. The director, though, refused to add the cause of death to his statement to Rolling Stone. The Pulaski County Coroner also made a report about her death but did not release more information about her passing.

However, a Twitter user alleged that the personality suffered from a "brief illness" that led to her death.

People close to the late star chose to respect her privacy and shared outpouring messages to honor her legacy.

One Twitter user said, "RIP, Connie Hamzy. She was a neighbor of a friend, and showed up at my 21st birthday party. Her stories of the groupie life were unforgettable. Super nice lady."

"Quick Connie Hamzy story. She walked off from an interview in Murray Park in the early 90s to buy weed when her dealer drove up. She was announcing her plan to run for mayor. Didn't write that story. Rest in power, Sweet Sweet," another penned.

Who is Sweet Sweet Connie Hamzy?

Through her active years, she famously took the spotlight when drummer Don Brewer included her name in the first verse of "We're an American Band."

The song goes, "Out on the road for 40 days/Last night in Little Rock put me in a haze/Sweet, sweet Connie, doin' her act/She had the whole show and that's a natural fact."

Before her death, she appeared in an interview with KTHV and shared how she heard the song while swimming at Lake No. 1.

She popularly established her name in the industry by having sexual intercourse with several rock musicians. Her mother left her at the Barton Coliseum when she was 15 years old. At that time, she was linked with her first musician, Steppenwolf's drummer Jerry Edmonton.

However, Hamzy revealed to Joan Rivers that she lost her virginity to Rick Stevers, the drummer of Frijid Pink. Meanwhile, she also told Howard Stern that she also had encounters with John Bonham and Keith Moon.

In addition, she claimed to have spent time with the three members of ZZ Top, Eddie Van Halen, Paul Stanley, Huey Lewis, Don Henley, Dan Fogelberg, Neil Diamond, and more musicians.

