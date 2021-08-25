Charley Pride's death was not something his family expected to happen - at least not too soon.

Eight months after Pride succumbed, his son, Dion, remembered him and mourned over his untimely death.

Dion recalled his late father's legacy and how the COVID-19 ended Pride's skyrocketing fame as a country music legend.

In a new interview with People, the son recalled how his father spent his last days both as a father and performer. Per Dion, he sat with his father in November for his appearance at the CMA Awards.

At that time, Pride received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. What was supposed to be another beginning for the musician became his final appearance before his tragic death.

Per Dion, he was still able to make plans with his father. However, the conversation became the last time Pride agreed to his plans.

"It was hard because it was so sudden," Dion explained. "I never saw him coherent again."

Despite losing him too soon, Dion reportedly does not have any "unfinished business" with him. He took his time to tell Pride everything he ever wanted to say to him as they always expressed what they felt whenever they sat for a conversation.

Although the thought was comforting, the son still found it hard to process that Pride spent his last month in a medical facility alone.

On Paying Tribute to Charley Pride

Dion's comments came after a group of musicians planned a star-studded tribute to the late singer.

The 90-minute special, titled "CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride," will feature tribute performances for the late country singer. Garth Brooks, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guton, George Strait, and Wynonna Judd will reportedly join the event.

"I was overwhelmed. I didn't know if we could get all of those people together in one place. I just don't know how much that happens or how many times that's going to happen again," he said.

Dion revealed how powerful it is to see the performers come together to honor their family and father.

Before his death, Charley Pride famously became known as country music's first major Black star. He sold millions of records throughout his career, which led him to become a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Among his chart-topping music includes "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone" and "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'."

