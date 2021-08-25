The long wait is finally over for the fans of Girls' Generation.

After a long time of pleading and wishing, Girls' Generation's fandom, SONE, rejoiced again as the eight members of the K-pop girl group came together for a reunion.

tvN's "You Quiz On The Block" will be home to the OT8 members of SNSD for the first time in four years.

Multiple fansites reposted the show's teaser featuring the eight members of the girl group. As seen in the video, Im Yoona, Sooyoung, Tiffany, Taeyeon, Seohyun, Yuri, Sunny, and Hyoyeon stand together again in front of the viewers hyping SONEs after years of wishing for the group's return.

The teaser confirmed the rumors that popped out earlier this year, suggesting that SNSD make a full-group comeback this year.

The group ignited it even more by creating a new TikTok account.

Finally, on July 28, News1 revealed that the eight members and their current agencies fixed their schedule to make a comeback on "You Quiz on the Block" possible. This will mark their first broadcast as a whole group since 2017 when some members decided not to renew their contracts with SM Entertainment.

The appearance will also be magical for everyone as they just celebrated their 14th debut anniversary on August 5.

SONEs Salute!

Following the release of the teaser, fans of SNSD expressed their excitement and gratitude for making the reunion happen.

One fan exclaimed, "SNSD REUNION CONFIRMED. DAY SAVED. NOT MENTALLY ILL ANYMORE. NOT DEPRESSED ANYMORE."

"I'M CRYING OVER SNSD Y'ALL THEY REALLY CAME TOGETHER AS 8 AND THREW THE DISBANDMENT ALLEGATIONS UNDER THE BUS TRUST AND BELIEVE SOSHI!!!!!!" another added.

Fans saw them as a whole group for the last time in their album "Holiday Night" in August 2017.

Unfortunately, in 2018, Seohyun, Sooyoung, and Tiffany left SM Entertainment to pursue their solo careers. Meanwhile, Jessica was dismissed from the group due to conflicts in the group's schedule and business activities within her fashion brand, Blanc & Eclare.

The remaining members under SMEnt - Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Yoona - released "Lil' Touch" as Girls' Generation-Oh!GG.

They serve as the second sub-unit of the group, following the 2012 subunit TaeTiSeo or Girls' Generation TTS -- Taeyeon, Tiffany, and Seohyun.

