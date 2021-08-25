It has been so long since fans started to note the similarities of Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" hit with Paramore's 2007 single "Misery Business," it looks like the singer established an announcement.

Olivia Rodrigo has retroactively added Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams and ex-guitarist Josh Farro for "Good 4 U" writing credits. This song count as the second time she revised songs from her debut album called "Sour."

The song "Good 4 U" has been getting massive achievements alongside topping the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in May. Sources also knew that Williams was often cited as an influence and reference for the "driver's license" singer.

At the time of writing, the names of two creators were still not listed in the song credits on Spotify. Still, it is now acknowledged in the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Repertory database.

'Good 4 U' Interpolation?

While reps for Rodrigo declined requests for comment, a source close to the situation told Variety the credit is an interpolation.

Interpolation was essentially an element of a previously recorded song re-recorded and incorporated into new music. The two songs from Rodrigo and Paramore were acknowledged as they kept in touch before the "Good 4 U" release.



Ironically, Paramore even declared in 2018 that they were retiring "Misery Business" from their live sets during a concert in the group's hometown of Nashville. "We feel like it's time to move away from it for a little while."

She had said previously that she no longer felt a connection to the song's lyrics, which she had written as a teenager. And in the new generation, Paramore's song is again gaining recognition due to the popularity of the edits on TikTok and Rodrigo's song.

READ ALSO: Niall Horan Assigns Own Fandom a Name after Going Solo -- Here's How His Fans React

Livies In Defense For Singer's Song

Because of the news, numerous users mentioned their thoughts online regarding the credits given to the creators and defended Rodrigo from what happened.

i’m going to say this again olivia is way too nice she needs to start being mean because this is undeserved https://t.co/XmoLAUin7s — jayde (@bIythesshirIey) August 25, 2021

olivia wrote most of sour in her bedroom alone at 17, dan helped her clean things up&casey helped her with jealousy jealousy but other than that she wrote this album herself most albums have 10+ writers(which there’s nothing wrong with)really wish ppl would stop discrediting her — n (@bvtterfIywings) August 25, 2021



Many anti-fans were even subjected to hate and called the singer unoriginal after many accusations against her. And of course, Olivia Rodrigo's fans get on full defense regarding the news as they state how songs that has samples from past generations need to change things up as well.

whole sour album sampled — ً (@abelzgrande) August 25, 2021



Aside from adding "Good 4 U," in May, Rodrigo also added Taylor Swift and co-writers to the credits of her song "Déjà vu," while they were credited on "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back" at the time of its release.

READ MORE: BTS Officially Cancels 'Map Of The Soul Tour,' Company Explains Why

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.