The Weeknd made headlines after deciding to boycott the Grammy Awards.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, slammed the Recording Academy last year after his album "After Hours" was completely ignored.

Since then, he has refused to submit his music for consideration.

The Grammys had already addressed the "Starboy" hitmaker's grievances about "secret committees" a few months ago, publicizing that they removed the review committees.

However, despite having a solution and announcing the steps to make it fair and square to every artist who wants to be acknowledged, The Weeknd and his label, Republic, will still not submit any of his songs or even the new ones for consideration, per Hits Daily Double.

The Weeknd didn't release a new album this year, but he did release a song titled "Save Your Tears" in May.

Per the outlet, the song has a massive shot in getting Grammy recognition. However, he has decided not to submit it or any future songs in any Grammy categories.

When "After Hours" didn't get any nominations after receiving critical and commercial success, many music experts said it is one of music's "biggest slight."

The Weeknd vs. Grammys - Revisited

The "Call Out My Name" hitmaker first called out the Recording Academy after the Grammy nominations were announced in November.

He posted on his social media at the time, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency."

The Weeknd reiterated his plan by March, telling The New York Times he was boycotting the entire awards because of the secret committees.

The secret committees he was referring to were the nominee review committees. The people on this group go through the nominees selected by the members of the Recording Academy, and they have the final say on who the nominees will be.

They described the entire process as a "complicated and obscure nomination process."

READ ALSO: Kanye West Invited Another Controversial Icon to Join Them on 'Donda' But Didn't Make It [DETAILS]





The Weeknd's New Home

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that The Weeknd had purchased a 33-square-foot mansion overlooking the Bel-Air Country Club.

The singer reportedly spent $70 million for a home that features nine bedrooms, a sports court, a spa with a sauna, a hammam, an indoor pool, an outdoor infinity pool with a waterfall, a movie theater, a gym, and a music studio.

The Weeknd's latest purchase generates one of the biggest deals close in Los Angeles for this year alone.

READ MORE: Beyonce 'Fuming' At Luxury Brand Amid Accusations of Blackwashing the Stone She and Jay-Z Posed With

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.