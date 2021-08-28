This may be the only time Beyoncé Knowles Carter is getting flack.

In her latest ad campaign with her husband Jay-Z for Tiffany & Co's "About Love," the latest photoshoot garnered a lot of attention, and most of it is terrible.

The power couple wore matching black ensembles, with the "Lemonade" singer boasting her body-hugging backless LBD with the luxury brand's signature yellow 128.54-carat Tiffany diamond.

Some fans were previously praising Beyoncé for becoming the first Black woman to wear the exclusive diamond, but it has been recently revealed that the specific gem has a deeper meaning, which symbolizes a break from the past.

Other women to wear the precious stone include Lady Gaga and Audrey Hepburn.

But social media users pointed out that the rock she wore was initially discovered in the Kimberley diamond mines in 1877 in South Africa under British colonial rule.

The priceless Tiffany Diamond has only been worn by 3 women since its discovery in 1877. 💎



Today, Beyoncé becomes the 1st Black woman and 4th person to wear the legendary stone. @TiffanyAndCo pic.twitter.com/S8K6MHYrjA — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) August 23, 2021

Per the Independent, People said that the Tiffany diamond is a "blood diamond" or a conflict diamond.

The UN defines these types of diamonds as those that came from areas previously controlled by forces that oppose legitimate and "internationally recognized governments, and are used to fund military action in opposition to these governments."

It can also be associated with African diamonds taken from mines by Black people where they were also forced to work in the awful conditions that some of them lost their limbs, while some lost their lives.

One person said, "It's the fact that Beyonce did a whole album and went Mama Africa then went to wear a blood diamond. I love Beyoncé but it's very contradictory."

Another Twitter user said, "Beyoncé doing a Tiffany's campaign wearing a blood diamond doesn't sit well for her brand especially given her African-influenced work in the past years."

Upon hearing that the stone they wore on the campaign caused much controversy, the "Crazy In Love" hitmaker reportedly became "disappointed and angry" that Tiffany & Co failed to disclose that information before signing their deal.

Per All Hip Hop, however, sources didn't say if the couple's deal with the brand is off.

However, Tiffany & Co. said on its website that all of its diamonds are "conflict-free."

It reads, "Tiffany & Co is committed to sourcing natural and precious materials in an ethical and sustainable manner."

"We have a zero-tolerance policy toward conflict diamonds, and source our diamonds only from known sources and countries that are participants in the Kimberley process."

