The other half of the vocal duo of 'Baccara,' Maria Mendiola, passed away, Saturday, September 11, as confirmed by her family.

The "Yes Sir, I Can Boogie" singer raised many curiosities from the public after she died last weekend. It was announced in a statement that the Spanish singer's death happened at her home in Madrid as she was "surrounded by her most loved ones."

According to this article, her current partner, Cristina Sevilla, also left a message regarding her late bandmate on their Instagram page and said, "My dear María, wonderful artist, but above all my friend, she has left us today. I can not articulate words."

She also concluded, "I can only give thanks for so much love I have received from her and tell her what I had the opportunity to say so many times in life: I love you."



Even though they did not officially reveal her cause of death, some have claimed that she passed away struggling with a severe illness for the past months. She was 69.

Maria Mendiola In The Music Scene

Based on the article's report, Maria Mendiola was a part of the "Ballet de Radio Television Española" back in the 1970s. During that time, she met Maite Mateos in the Canary Islands, where they also started becoming a musical duo, signing under RCA Records in Hamburg, Germany.

The singer became famous as the other half of Baccara back in the 70s. They also reported that they were one of the few Spanish musicals that "obtained real international success at that time."

When their first single came out in the 70s, the "Yes Sir, I Can Boogie" gave them fame selling 25 million copies. Not only did the fans top the charts, but also they became the top pop charts in 1977. Making history, they became the first Spanish act to reach the number one spot in the UK charts.

The Iconic 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie'

According to the Guardian, "Yes Sir, I Can Boogie" was first related to 2015 Scottish football when a video of Aberdeen and Scotland defender Andy Considine singing the song in drag with others on his stag do was leaked on YouTube.

The song rose again in the charts by November 2020 when Scotland defeated Serbia in the Euro 2020. The leaked footage also showed Considine and his teammates dancing and singing along to the track. Mendiola said it touched her that the song was still a part of people's lives "after so many years."



But that was not the end of their success, and their brilliance had just begun; with another one, "Sorry I'm A Lady," they also had a huge hit worldwide.

