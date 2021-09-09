Genesis' 70-year-old drummer, Phil Collins, revealed in a rare interview that he could no longer play the drums due to his health issues.

He once appeared on BBC Breakfast with his Genesis band members, promoting the group's reunion tour. Despite ongoing health problems, including his spine following surgery, Phil Collins returned with his band after his retirement 20 years ago.

The BBC's media and arts correspondent, David Sillito, went to meet them and interviewed Collins regarding their reunion for a chance to perform together again before they "put it to bed."

Genesis About To End?

When the drummer was asked whether the reunion tour would lead to its end, the "In the Air Tonight" singer said, "We're all men of our age, and I think - to some extent - yeah, it probably is putting it to bed."

He even mentioned, "Just, generally, for me, I don't know if I want to go out on the road anymore."

Collins also made a statement regarding his situation of not being able to play the drums, "I'd love to but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand."

"So there are certain physical things that get in the way."

According to Page Six, for the announced "The Last Domino? Tour 2021" last year, Collins said his 20-year-old son, Nic Collins, will be taking over the drums for the band.

The 70-year-old revealed that he'd love to be on stage and be the frontman, as his son will be playing the drums for him, "I'm kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I'd love to be playing up there with my son."

Collins' Son To Play The Drums

The group put the said tour on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But April this year, a confirmation from the band was made saying they would "return to America for the first time in 14 years," as well as an appearance in their Europe shows.

Just 1 month until Genesis reunite live on stage for ‘The Last Domino?’ UK Tour! See you there?https://t.co/PwtNfBhTOE pic.twitter.com/3bSp4Ez8h3 — Genesis (@genesis_band) August 20, 2021



In an article by Daily Mail back in 2009, Collins suffered a spinal injury in the late 2000s and claimed that he would stop drumming. "My vertebrae have been crushing my spinal cord because of the position I drum in."

"It comes from years of playing. I can't even hold the sticks properly without it being painful;" he also described. "I even used to tape the sticks to my hands to get through."

By 2015, he suffered again to a nasty fall and got stitches to heal; according to a representative, Collins "suffers from 'drop foot' as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk."

Despite all the pain and suffering, Phil Collins still vowed to continue singing.

