Alanis Morisette shared her personal story and experience in the music industry at such a young age with her new documentary, "Jagged."

Variety reported that the HBO Music Box produced documentary is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, under the event's Gala category. The film is directed by Alison Klayman and revolves around Alanis' sudden rise to fame during the 1900s rock genre explosion.

However, the topic making headlines right now is how the singer managed to show a vulnerable part of herself by sharing the truth about being a rape victim.

Alanis: They're All Pedophiles

Growing up in the spotlight is hard for artists like Morissette, who had to deal with their childhood trauma on their own before discovering and receiving therapy.



The singer admits to having realized she was a victim of pedophiles much later into her adulthood. In "Jagged," Alanis confessed that she had tried to tell someone about her rapists but her complaints "fell on deaf ears."

Sources reported that Alanis' case is considered abuse and statutory rape as she had engaged in sexual activities when she was just fifteen. This raised a problem as Canada's age of consent is 16-years old.

"It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimization on my part. I would always say I was consenting," the rockstar said. However, the singer therapist will remind her that 15-year olds can't consent to sex.

Alanis has since changed her mindset, saying, "Now I'm like, 'Oh yeah, they're all pedophiles. It's all statutory rape."

READ ALSO: Phil Collins Can't Play Drums Anymore Due To Shocking Health Diagnosis, Guess Who's Replacing Him!

Blame The Music Industry

The documentary showed the "Hand In My Pocket" singer who refused to name the multiple men who had taken advantage of her.

However, she faults the music industry for enabling her abusers and ignoring her cries for help whenever she experienced unwanted sexual advances. "I did tell a few people and it kind of fell on deaf ears," Alanis admits.

Before "Jagged," the artist had made a statement exposing the fact that "almost every woman in the music industry has been assaulted, harassed, raped." and the abuse occurs "more in music, even than film.

Morissette's decision not to identify her rapists had been to protect her parents, brother, and future partners by putting them in the dark about her traumatic experiences.



READ MORE: Liam Payne Hilariously Recreates 'One Direction' Meeting After Former Member Zayn Malik Exited

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.