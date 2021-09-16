Many YouTubers and other content creators are slowly diving into the world of music like Dixie D'Amelio, James Charles, and more. Recently, Nikita Dragun released a short music video, and it amassed adverse reactions from fans.

The beauty mogul, who refers to herself as "the first trans popstar," recently took to Twitter to share the video of her rap song titled "D***."

The "Dragun Beauty" founder channels her inner Kim Kardashian as she flaunts her curvy body hugged by a brown latex mini skirt. She accessorized her look with a micro Fendi bag and enormous sunglasses. (watch the video below)

Nikita Dragun The First Trans Popstar. pic.twitter.com/9DjwbHP4vO — Nikita Popstar Dragun (@NikitaDragun) September 16, 2021

Dragun's rap is all about exposing men who have been in her DMs and are constantly sending her message.

Although most of the screenshots of guys she included in the video were censored, fans were able to find out the men by simply looking at their tattoos.

The alleged boys in her videos include Harry Jowsey and even Tyga— Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend— who appears to have sent her a direct message on Instagram.

At the time of this writing, neither of the men mentioned above has publicly commented on the matter.

Fans were not taking the situation lightly, as some of them slammed her for dragging men who have been with trans women.

idk… you exposing the men you have been with as if being with a trans woman was some sort of drag… or that’s how the ppl are taking it. i hope that was not your original idea — juan🇨🇴 (@jvanmaraj2) September 16, 2021

Aside from the issue mentioned above, some of them didn't like how Dragun claimed to be "the first trans popstar."

Fans took to the comment section to express their disappointment and say that Kim Petras— a German pop star who identifies as a trans woman, popularly known for her song "I Don't Want It At All"— and Sophie— a Scottish record producer who tragically died last year because of a hiking accident- deserved the title than her.

Other Controversies of Nikita Dragun

Nikita Dragun had a fair share of controversies over the past years.

According to Insider, the makeup artist was accused of cultural appropriation and has been called out several times for wearing box braids and other hairstyles typically worn by Black people.

She was also accused of blackfishing when she appeared in an advertisement for a Jeffree Star Cosmetics campaign.

Who Is Nikita Dragun?

Nikita Dragun, whose real name is Nikita Nguyen, is a popular content creator with over 3.65 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

She's also famous in TikTok for having over 13 million followers.

