Johnny Marr offered his honest review on Rick Astley's surprise cover of The Smiths' hit song "This Charming Man."

Before Marr and Blossoms collaborate at the Manchester Old Trafford Show next week, the band appeared with Astley first at a gig in London.

The recent gig saw Astley and Blossoms cover songs by The Smiths, particularly "Panic" and "This Charming Man." Videos of the performance immediately went viral this week, and it reached the social media account of The Smiths' former guitarist.

Marr shared the video on his Twitter account and offered his short but epic comment on Astley's cover.

"This is both funny and horrible at the same time," he captioned his post.

Internet users who saw the performance also found it funny, but they could not find the "horrible" part in it.

After roasting Astley and Blossoms, people came after him and called him out for such insensitive comments.

One fan said, "Not cool Johnny. It sounds good. People are out having a good time again, live music is back and after the last 17 months, that's the most important thing."

"How can we live in a world where atrocities like this exist? Feel like I just stared into the abyss, and thus is what looked back," another added.

Fans even called for Astley to replace Morrissey on the band following the frontman's downfall due to the latter's numerous controversies.

What Happened to Morrissey?

After dominating the music industry in the 1980s, The Smiths' singer started to face downfall in the 2010s.

The musician had been outspoken on several issues related to animal welfare. His first known controversial comment rose in 2010 when he commented on animal rights.

"Did you see the thing on the news about [China's] treatment of animals and animal welfare?" he said. "Absolutely horrific. You can't help but feel that the Chinese are a subspecies."

He then outed more questionable statements in the years thereafter. On a website, he went against immigration and called London a debased place. He continuously attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who was reportedly responsible for making his country "less like his country."

Morrisey alleged that the then-mayor encouraged sexual abuses and terror attacks, which eventually caused mass immigration.

