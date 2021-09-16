The most awaited "Montero" album of Lil Nas X finally arrived, causing #LilNasXGivesBirth to trend online.

On Twitter, Lil Nas X experienced contractions as he unveiled the 36 seconds clip of his "Montero" album. On September 17, he finally gave birth to it. The album features collaborations with Elton John, Doja Cat, and Miley Cyrus, among others.

To celebrate the coming of the masterpiece, Lil Nas X and his fans launched an online party to finally welcome his baby, "Montero" album.

The 22-year-old musician shared the album art and the official tracklist, alongside the caption, "CASHAPP TIME ! QUOTE THIS TWEET WITH THE HASHTAG #LilNasXGivesBirth, YOUR CASHAPP NAME, & THE SONG UR MOST EXCITED FOR TONIGHT."

Fans expressed their excitement and applauded the musician over the new milestone, adding #LilNasXGivesBirth to their tweets.

One fan said, "i hate to admit it but lil nas new project is a masterpiece, a blessing, the best thing i've ever heard & the christmas gift i never got #LilNasXGivesBirth."

Lil Nas X - THE MONTERO SHOW https://t.co/Y1SYo2te09 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 16, 2021

"Just finished Montero by lil nas x. All that promotion for the album was so worth it because this album is incredible. The production, lyrics, features, all were amazing and there was no misses. Definitely worth the year or so wait," another added.

Lil Nas X's Enjoys Success After Baby Shower Snub

Before the official release of the album, Lil Nas X uploaded a video on his official YouTube channel. He teased fans on the release of his "Montero" album.

The singer prepared for a baby shower before giving birth to his child. However, no one reportedly showed up at the light blue-themed party.

Despite the absence of the attendees, he felt so much love after seeing gifts from his collaborators.

The singer first announced his "pregnancy" earlier this month through an exclusive photo shoot. He reportedly came up with the theme after listening to Megan Thee Stallion's verse on his new song "Dolla Sign Slime" for the first time.

According to Lil Nas X, he told his stylist about it, and his staff replied that "your album, your baby" so he should do a pregnancy shoot.

He initially suffered from criticisms as some people called the move inappropriate. The singer also alleged that Black male rappers do not want to work with him due to his chosen theme.

