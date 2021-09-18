On Saturday, Liam Gallagher stunned fans by tweeting that he had fallen out of a helicopter after performing at the Isle of Wight Festival the night before.

The musician, 48, posted a photo showing the aftermath of the deadly tragedy before joking that he would use it as the cover of his new album.

"So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn't rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C'mon you know LG x [sic]," the Oasis member tweeted in response.

Multiple plasters and ointment had been applied to his face wounds, as well as a dried bloody nose, as shown in the photo.

Obviously refusing to wallow on the almost life-threatening incident, he went on to upload a cool bottle of Estrella on his page with the comment, 'What doesn't kill ya makes ya TUFF GONG [sic]." He then said, "Got the cover shot for Nxt album c'mon you nose LG x [sic]," probably savingi a massive fee for a professional photographer.

In classic Liam Gallagher form, the musician continued to joke about with his fans, who had a slew of questions about the accident's circumstances.

READ ALSO: Tyga Fires Back at Nikita Dragun After Exposing DMs 'For Clout?' Rapper Explains What Actually Was The Message For

"Any footage or CCTV?' one user wrote. Noting a bit how absurd the question sounds, the "Wonderwall" hitmaker responded with, 'Yeah it's in the nxt video [sic].' Another asked, "How the hell did you fall out a helicopter, liam? [Smiling face with open mouth emoji]," to which Liam replied, 'You tell me,' before joking that he had fallen from a height of 100,000 feet.

Ironically, Gallagher dazzled a sea of adoring fans only the night before when he rushed the stage at Seaclose Park in Newport on the festival's opening night.

The Mancunian didn't disappoint as he screamed out his favorite tunes in a black jacket, looking ever-cool in a pair of aviator sunglasses behind a disheveled head of brown hair.

He entertained the crowd with a mix of his nostalgic 90s classics before moving on to his latest solo tracks, a tribute to his Oasis days.

Between solo singles "Wall of Glass" and "Shockwave," Gallagher performed a number of Oasis oldies, including "Rock N Roll Star" and "Cigarettes & Alcohol." 'Supersonic,' 'Acquiesce,' 'Roll With It,' and 'Live Forever' made up the encore.

Meanwhile, the director of Oasis Knebworth 1996, a new Oasis film, has told NME that he believes the band will reunite one day. They famously separated in 2009 following a brawl in Paris, and Liam and Noel Gallagher have been embroiled in continuing feuds ever since.

READ MORE: 5 Seconds of Summer Hints at New Song Or Tour? Band Member Ashton Irwin Drops Major Announcement on Twitter

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.