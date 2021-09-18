Mayra Veronica, Sam Asghari's ex-girlfriend, shared her thoughts on the news of his engagement to pop diva Britney Spears.

Sam "finally struck the jackpot," the 41-year-old Cuban singer remarked, but immediately added that Britney did as well. This ease the idea that she only meant Sam is the lucky one in the relationship, which can be taken by some fans that he's merely using the pop legend.

"I feel great, I feel very happy for them," she said when asked how she felt about her ex's engagement.

She went on to remark, "you know what she hit the jackpot too, though. He's extremely supportive, he's a really, really supportive guy, and after all the sh- she's been through, that's what she needs."

She stated that the fitness model is both supportive and sweet. She surmised that the "Toxic" singer is "with the right guy" when asked if Sam was in the relationship for the right reasons.

"Hollywood, it's so hard to tell, but he's such a charming, sweet guy that I really hope so for her sake. She's been through enough," she confessed. "it's whatever they feel like that goes with their style," Maya answered when asked about what her opinion is about the ring Sam bought for his bride-to-be.

She also expressed sympathy for Britney since she was in a similar scenario when she was dating Sam, with her management and publicist being "very controlling." Mayra and Sam started dating in 2015, barely a year before the Iranian actor met his now-fiancee, Britney, on the set of the pop star's "Slumber Party" music video.

Britney revealed her engagement to boyfriend Sam on Instagram last Sunday. "I can't f--ing believe it!!!!!!" she captioned a video of her wearing the diamond ring with Sam, along with many rings and love emoticons. Sam's management also confirmed the occurrence in a statement.

"The couple made their long-standing relationship officials today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them," the talent manager stated, before revealing that the engagement ring was fashioned by well-known New York City jeweler Roman Malayev.

Despite the good news, Radar claimed that Britney weirdly and immediately after the announcement, temporarily disabled her Instagram account. There's no cause for worry though, she could just want a little bit of privacy. "happy and in a good place legally and personally," sources said.

She tweeted before disabling her account, "Don't worry folks... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!! I'll be back soon."

