Rapper NO:EL deleted all the contents of his Instagram account but shared an apology statement on his story.

Following his arrest due to assault and a car accident, NO:EL took to Instagram to offer his sorry for his reckless actions.

"I have no words to say. I will receive all the punishment that I deserve and try my best to become a more mature member of the society," he said, as translated by AllKpop. "I sincerely apologize to all my fans and many people who might have been negatively affected by my actions."

His statement came after the Seocho Police Station in Seoul reported booking the 21-year-old rapper on several charges. Per the official report, the young musician violated the laws on driving without a license, non-compliance with breathalyzer tests, and Road Traffic Act's obstruction.

He initially got into a car accident at 10:30 P.M. on September 18. No one was reportedly injured during the incident.

The authorities who responded on the scene in Banpo-dong, Seocho-gu of Seoul, asked NO:EL to undergo a breathalyzer test. They also asked him to show his identification.

However, he refused to do so and hit the police's head instead. The officer then arrested him, and he was released after a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, a black box video of the encounter was released in public and immediately went viral.

The former "High School Rapper" surely brought headaches to his family, especially since he is known as the son of Chang Je-won, a member of the National Assembly from the United Future Party.

Not The First Incident

Rapper NO:EL had also been involved in another similar incident in 2019.

At that time, he was indicted in Mapo-gu, Seoul, for driving under influence and changing drivers after the car accident.

The musician received one to a half years in prison and two years probation. He broke the period in February when he faced the prosecution after swearing and assaulting people in Busan.

Since the incident happened during his probation period, it is highly likely he will serve his sentence in prison soon. He is also expected to receive another charge for committing a crime during the period.

His father nor a member of his family already released a statement to address the event yet.

