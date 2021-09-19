Lindsay Buckingham is still thinking about his ex-girlfriend Stevie Nicks' unresolved feelings for him while trying to fix his marriage with Kristen Messner.

The former Fleetwood Mac member claimed that his sudden departure from the band in 2018 had been because of Stevie. At that time, the band scheduled their upcoming tour, which the guitarist wanted to delay for the sake of promoting his solo music.

According to Buckingham, his former lover gave all the members an ultimatum due to his desire to do solo work. Daily Mail reported that Nicks has always denied Lindsay's accusations.

The two had called it quits while promoting the band's 1976 album "Rumors." After 45 years, the 71-year old once again brought up the issue and their relationship after convincing himself that Stevie never actually gotten over him after their split.

Stevie Nicks Responds

The producer made her statements clear with her recent Rolling Stones interview just last month, wherein she clarified that she was not involved in her ex's decision to leave the band.

Stevie described Buckingham as "unfortunate "for telling a "revisionist history" of the past. "His version of events is factually inaccurate, and while I've never spoken publicly on the matter, preferring to not air dirty laundry, certainly it feels the time has come to shine a light on the truth," the singer said.

Nick continued saying that there had been many reasons why things turned out the way they did and even teased to dedicating a whole section of her memoir to the fiasco. "...Suffice to say we could start in 1968 and work up to 2018 with a litany of very precise reasons why I will not work with him," the composer declared.

Meanwhile, Lindsay confessed that he and Stevie did not "have time to heal or move on" from each other.

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Her Version Of 'Wildest Dreams' Due To This Viral Trend On TikTok

Lindsay Targets Stevie's Lovelife

The musician admitted that they didn't handle their break up in a "traditional sense" having to "compartmentalize" their feelings for the sake of the public eye was indeed unhealthy, sources reported. "That's is not a healthy thing to do because those little compartments can remain sealed up for years until things start seeping out when you don't realize," Buckingham said in a past Times interview. He then compared Nicks' love life to his.



"I met the love of my life late and that gave me a whole other take on the world. Stevie did not have children. She went down a different route and has placed more importance on her professional life," Lindsay said.

The singer continued to say that being married for 21 years and having three children with Kristen Messner had been "the best thing ever happened" to him. Buckingham had recently called off his divorce with his wife after deciding not to give up on their relationship.

READ MORE: BTS Receives Diplomatic Passport From South Korean President -What Does This Mean?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.