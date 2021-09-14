The seven members of BTS have once again met the South Korean President, Moon Jae-In, as they formally accept their certificate of Presidential Envoy and Diplomatic Passport in preparation for their United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Since July, numerous sources have reported that the SK President appointed the septet as his Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generation & Culture.

As reported by this article, the 76th session of the UMGA is a gathering which aims to "expand communication and understanding with future generations around the globe," as the Blue House said.

Added by the source, Moon has given BTS the title to "deliver a message of comfort and hope to young people worldwide" and "facilitate diversity, environment, and equality around the world," to bolster Korea's public diplomacy efforts.

READ ALSO: BTS' 3J' Returns With Special Performance For 'Butter' Feat Megan Thee Stallion, Here's What Else You Should Know About The Unit

Diplomatic Passport Owners

In the ceremony where RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook visited, they greeted President Moon. They received their certificates personally and their Diplomatic Passport, plus Blue House fountain pens.

Many netizens have caught their attention on the Diplomatic Passport given to them as a representative of South Korea. As the information quickly passed around Twitter, ARMYs speculated about the benefits these passports have compared to what we know of.

the first photo shows the advantages of having a diplomatic passport.



and damn. applicants younger than 30-35 years of age aren’t qualified to have a diplomatic passport unless “they’ve achieved something outstanding”.



BTS truly is their nation’s pride @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/fZx3L8byjI — ً (@rockstrjeon) September 14, 2021



The group has proven to be the nation's pride as they qualified for the requirements needed to become an applicant. Being a handler of a Diplomatic Passport comes with prestigious benefits like red carpet treatment and diplomatic lounge in airports, easier visa restrictions, travel upgrades in hotels and airports, meeting top-ranking officials internationally, and more.

READ MORE: BLACKPINK Rosé YSL 'Plain' Dress Draws Attention On Her MET Gala Debut Appearance - Here's Why

BTS Returns In UNGA

President Moon will go on a five-day trip to the US for his fifth consecutive year and appear with BTS on September 21, according to Elite Daily for the 76th annual UNGA.



They also reported that BTS returns to give a speech at the second "Sustainable Development Goals" (SDGs) Moment event scheduled for Monday, convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and attended by Moon, said the Blue House.

The SDGs are a blueprint for fighting poverty and hunger, achieving gender equality, confronting the climate crisis and building a more sustainable future.

This time there will also be a pre-recorded performance from the group based on numerous sources.

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.