Taylor Swift surprised her fans with a TikTok video announcing the drop of another Taylor's Version song, this time it's "Wildest Dreams."

On Friday, the song's original version had become one of the most used audio on the video-sharing app. The TikTok community created a trend wherein the app's slow zoom feature timed in perfectly with Taylor's "Wildest Dream" lyrics and vibe.

Sources reported that not even a whole day had passed since Swifties started doing the challenge when the composer herself contributed to the trend by releasing Taylor's Version of the song.

Taylor's Version on TikTok

After settling legal battles with her old music label and former manager, Scooter Braun, the Grammy award winner has been busy re-recording her other past albums.

Taylor began revising her songs back in April, starting with her debut album "Fearless." Based on this article, the release of the "1989" album track title had been unexpected by fans as it was out of the chronological order that she was previously following.

Swift uploaded two clips promoting the song. The first post stated, "Someone said slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor's Version pls."

After two hours, she posted the next TikTok with Taylor acting out a story she created with on-screen text explaining the plot. "You set a date in November with Red but then someone mentions 1989," the caption read, referencing Taylor's original plan of releasing her 2012 studio album remastering.

The artist's new company, Universal Republic Records, was preparing for the "Red (Taylor's Version)" digital release, scheduled to drop on November 19.

Taylor Swift Fans React on Twitter

Taylor confused her fandom as Swifties reacted to her TikTok clips. One fan jokingly attached a meme with her tweet saying, "Taylor Swift messing up her own timeline of era, from Lover to 1989 TV [Taylor's Version]."

Taylor Swift messing up her on timeline of era, from Lover to 1989 TV. #WildestDreamsTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/3TGkLaEmv9 — spicychicken 🚩 (@MarvinDavid626) September 17, 2021



"3 months ago Taylor Swift announces red (Taylor's version) and today she gave us wildest dreams Taylor's version," another fan said.

While others were busy connecting the dots between Wildest Dreams and Red, "Ok, so y'all know how this was the red TV album cover outfit/photoshoot??? What if her wink today is a hint that that's her Taylor Swift debut (Taylor's Version) album cover outfit??"

Ok so y’all know how this was the red tv album cover outfit/photoshoot?? What if her wink today is a hint that that’s her Taylor Swift debut (Taylor’s Version) album cover outfit?? pic.twitter.com/HXsgu5C0gi — Lindsey Marie🌸 (@alltoowelldior) September 17, 2021

This user isn't playing around when she tweeted, "When Taylor Swift said 'Burning it down' she was talking about Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta's reputation."

When Taylor Swift said “Burning it down” she was talking about Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta’s reputation. — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) September 17, 2021



