Megan Thee Stallion and BTS recently met for the first time as the group visited the States for their United Nations General Assembly appearance and performance.

The Hotties and ARMYs had gone wild after the rapper posted on September 21 a series of photos that featured her hanging out with BTS on a rooftop during a sunny day in New York. The cute meet-up from the "Butter" crew was released a day after the group spoke in the 76th UNGA and performed their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single "Permission To Dance."

Megan took selfies with the group and a candid photo of the seven boys with her French bulldogs, 4oe. "It's Thee Hot Girl Coach and BTS @BTS_twt," Megan added as a caption.

Later on, the septet also posted another set of photos labeling themselves as the "Butter crew," tagging the rapper, referencing the recently released single featuring Megan.

Features And Friendly Gifts

Many have already speculated about what the two big acts could have talked about in this recent meet-up weeks after "Butter" Remix Featuring Megan Thee Stallion was released to the world.

In fact, due to the help of the feature, the group gained their tenth week of topping the Billboard Hot 100 Charts and became the 40th single in the Hot 100's history spending ten or more weeks at No. 1.

And of course, the sweet boys of BTS, who kept their tradition, left a sweet gift to the Hot Girl Coach in which the rapper admitted that they gave it to her. The BT21 Baby Koya plushie was posted by the "Body" singer prior to the selfie photos, matching her new set of nails.



This was never the first time the group had given special gifts to singers who helped them out in their songs. Halsey, featured in their 2019 track "Boy With Luv," even received a sparkly microphone that became meaningfully connected to the first time they performed in Billboard Music Awards.

Omg noooo :((( They really got Halsey her own sparkly microphone and put it in the cutest box with her name on it?? THEY ARE THE WORLDS BEST FRIENDS. PERIOD🥺pic.twitter.com/e41ncGy1cJ — Megan G⁷ 💫 (@_derpbts_) December 13, 2019

READ ALSO: BTS at UNGA Draws In Millions of Watchers as They Address Serious Issues⁠-Here's What They Talk About

What Is BTS Up To Now?

Nobody would believe how busy and jam-packed the schedules of BTS had as soon as the group landed in the United States for the first time since the pandemic started.

The group appeared for the Sustainable Development Goals, where they delivered a meaningful speech touching on many serious issues. The Grammy Nominated singers were also able to visit the Metropolitan Museum of Arts, where the recent MET Gala was held and escorted by the First Lady of Korea.

And to sum it all off, the ABC Network officially announced BTS' upcoming performance for the "Global Citizen Live," along with Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and more!



READ MORE: BTS' 3J' Returns With Special Performance For 'Butter' Feat Megan Thee Stallion, Here's What Else You Should Know About The Unit

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.