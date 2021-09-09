BTS's J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook officially came back as unit 3J as they danced to "Butter" remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Midnight of September 9 in Korean Standard Time, the group officially teased on Twitter regarding their new dance performance while posing in their new practice room at the Hybe Building.

The fans know how amazing the three members of BTS are when it comes to dancing as they give jaw-dropping performances every time there is a chance.

And this time, along with promoting the new "Butter" remix with Megan Thee Stallion and for topping the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 for its 10th week, the boys came back with a 1-minute clip of them dancing with fresh and on-point choreography.

READ MORE: 'Butter The Remix' Controversy: Did Megan Thee Stallion's Label Undermine BTS and the Army?

#BTS_Butter On Top!

Just as the group posted their Special Performance on YouTube, BTS ARMYs continued to be loud about the most remarkable comeback of the year as they made numerous hashtags regarding the exciting event.



The rest of the hashtags that went trending along with the #BTS_Butter was #3JIsBack, #3JIsComing, #3JComesToDominateHisDance, #3JDOMINATION, and #3JAngelsNow.

The fans continued to appreciate the boys' hard work on Twitter for how the boys tore the stage with their moves and unbelievable dancing skills.

this has to be my favourite part pls look at them grooving #3Jisback pic.twitter.com/lWJGQYsj87 — nora (@1ovepetal) September 9, 2021

More From The Dance Line

But of course, that is not the only thing you should know about the 3J unit, as there is more to see from them.

Ever since before the group debuted, j-hope, Jungkook, and Jimin made a song with their adaptation of Wiz Khalifa's "Young, Wild, and Free," entitled "Graduation."



There was also a time where they performed Urban Dance for their debut anniversary, "BTS Festa Home Party," back in 2017. The songs they used were "Coco Part 2" by Meek Mill, "Take You Down" by Chris Brown, and "Don't Wanna Fall In Love" by Kyle.



The three amazing dancers also left the fans blown away as a remix of IDOL for the Intro during their appearance in the 2018 Melon Music Awards. 3J also made an exceptional appearance and dance moves as they danced Buchaechum, Sangmo-mu, and Salpuri with outfits that incorporated Korean tradition and culture during that time.



Later on, Jimin was even awarded a plaque of appreciation by The Kim Baek Bong Korean Fan Dance Conservation Society for his epic Korean fan dance.

READ ALSO: BTS Now Has 23 Whopping Guinness World Records - Here's A List of Some of Their Mean Achievements

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.